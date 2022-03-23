Fastly (FSLY) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fastly (FSLY) closed at $17.15, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud software developer had lost 8.55% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fastly as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $98.36 million, up 15.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.55 per share and revenue of $408.39 million, which would represent changes of -14.58% and +15.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fastly. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fastly is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FSLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.