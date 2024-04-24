Fastly (FSLY) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Fastly (FSLY) closed the most recent trading day at $12.83, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

The the stock of cloud software developer has risen by 2.22% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

The upcoming earnings release of Fastly will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 1, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $133.11 million, up 13.22% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.03 per share and a revenue of $585.03 million, indicating changes of +82.35% and +15.62%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Fastly. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Fastly is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

