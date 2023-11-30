News & Insights

Fastly (FSLY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

November 30, 2023 — 04:18 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.81, changing hands as low as $16.42 per share. Fastly Inc shares are currently trading off about 11.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Fastly Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FSLY's low point in its 52 week range is $7.15 per share, with $24.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

