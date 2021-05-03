Fastly (FSLY) Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

Fastly FSLY is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 5.



For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $83 million and $86 million. Moreover, adjusted loss is projected between 9 cents and 13 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at a loss of 11 cents per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. The company had reported a loss of 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, the consensus mark for the top line is currently pegged at $85.2 million, implying 35.3% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Markedly, Fastly’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in the remaining one, the average earnings surprise being 16%.



Fastly, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fastly, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fastly, Inc. Quote

Fastly’s first-quarter 2021 results are expected to benefit from higher bandwidth usage. Moreover, an expanding clientele is expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Markedly, customer count increased to 2,084 from 2,047 at the end of the fourth-quarter. Moreover, total-enterprise customer count increased from 313 in the third quarter to 324 in the fourth quarter.



Moreover, solid contribution from Signal Sciences is expected to have benefited to Fastly’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Fastly has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



CDW Corporation CDW has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and is Zacks #2 Ranked. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Fair Isaac FICO has an Earnings ESP of +15.94% and is #2 Ranked.



Waters Corporation WAT has an Earnings ESP of +2.94% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.