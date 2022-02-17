Fastly (FSLY) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Fastly FSLY reported a quarterly loss of 10 cents per share compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 16 cents per share. The company had reported a loss of 9 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. It's worth mentioning that these figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.



Total revenues improved 18% year over year to $97.7 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.90%. The top line exceeded the company’s guidance of $90 million to $93 million by 7%.

Quarter in Detail

Fastly revenues were positively driven by revenues from Signal Sciences Products. In the fourth quarter, revenues from Signal Science products accounted for 11% of total revenues.



As of Dec 31, 2021, Fastly had 2804 customers, reflecting 21% growth in customers from the year-ago quarter.



In the fourth quarter, Fastly added 56 net new customers and 15 new enterprise customers compared with 167 and 22 in the third quarter of 2021.



In the fourth quarter, Fastly had 445 enterprise customers who spent more than $1000,000 in the 12 month period compared with 378 in the year-ago quarter. Enterprise customers accounted for 88% of total revenues.



Fastly’s revenues have been aided by the company’s delivery business and delivery portfolio and Computer@Edge platform.



Non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter is 55.8% compared with 63.7% in the year-ago quarter, which was impacted by network investments, network utilization and supply chain constraints.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, research and development and general administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 380 bps, 270 bps and 10 bps year over year, respectively, to 28.7%, 19.8% and 19.4%.



Operating expenses were $66.3 million in the fourth quarter, up 7.7% year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, Fastly ended the reported quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $1.1 billion, unchanged since the previous quarter ended Sep 30, 2021.

Guidance

In the first quarter of 2022, Fastly expects revenues in the range of $97 million to $100 million, reflecting 16% annual growth. It anticipates a non-GAAP loss per share of 13 cents to 15 cents.

