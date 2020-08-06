Fastly (FSLY) Q2 Earnings Beat, Customer Growth Aids Revenues

Fastly FSLY reported second-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 2 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 300%. The company had reported loss of 16 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $74.7 million also surpassed the consensus mark by 4.2% and jumped 61.7% year over year.



Customer count increased to 1,951, up from 1,837 in the previous quarter. Moreover, total-enterprise customer count increased from 297 in first quarter to 304 in the reported quarter.



Average-enterprise customer spending was roughly $716K, up from $642K in the previous quarter. Rapid adoption of Fastly’s optimization and security products such as Media Shield, Cloud Optimizer, WAF and TLS services drove growth.

Markedly, enterprise customers generated 88% of Fastly’s trailing twelve-month total revenues.

Quarterly Details

Dollar-based net expansion rate was 137% in the quarter under review, up from 133% reported in the previous quarter.



Moreover, net retention rate was of 138%, up from 130% reported in the previous quarter.



As of second-quarter 2020, Fastly was operating in 55 markets, providing access to 100 Tb/sec of global network capacity, representing 35% growth since the beginning of the year.



Gross margin in the fiscal second quarter expanded 610 basis points (bps) year over year to 61.7%.



Adjusted EBITDA was $6.6 million against adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.6 million.



Research & development expenses as a percentage of revenues increased 590 bps year over year to 16.9%.



Sales & marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 23.6%, down from 35.3% in the year-ago quarter.



General & administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues expanded 80 bps to 18.8%.



Operating income was $1.8 million against an operating loss of $9.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Fastly had cash and cash equivalents of $384 million as of Jun 30, 2020, which included proceeds of $275 million, net of underwriting fees from the company’s follow-on offering in May 2020.



Cash flow used in operating activities was $8.8 million compared with $5.6 million in the year-ago quarter.



Free cash outflow was $3.1 million compared with free cash outflow of $4.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2020, revenues are expected to be $73.5-$75.5 million. Adjusted loss is projected to be 1 cent per share.



Fastly expects fiscal 2020 revenues of $290-$300 million. Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be $2-$12 million.



Adjusted loss is estimated to be 1-6 cents per share.



Fastly continues to expect annual capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues to be roughly 13-14% of revenues. Long-term, the company expects capital expenditures to approach 10% of revenues on a calendar year basis.

