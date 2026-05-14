Fastly (FSLY) Price Target Increased by 26.07% to 24.59

The average one-year price target for Fastly (NasdaqGS:FSLY) has been revised to $24.59 / share. This is an increase of 26.07% from the prior estimate of $19.51 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.32% from the latest reported closing price of $18.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastly. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 18.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLY is 0.07%, an increase of 35.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.10% to 146,082K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLY is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 11,017K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company.

Legal & General Group holds 8,060K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,606K shares , representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 49.51% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 7,032K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,507K shares , representing an increase of 50.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 462.72% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,997K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 4,789K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares , representing an increase of 96.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 3,118.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.