Fastly (FSLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fastly (FSLY) closed the most recent trading day at $54.38, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud software developer had gained 34.84% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FSLY as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, down 900% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $86.28 million, up 15.57% from the prior-year quarter.

FSLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $383.54 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -127.78% and +31.86%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FSLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

