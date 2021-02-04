Fastly (FSLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fastly (FSLY) closed at $111.67, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FSLY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 17, 2021. In that report, analysts expect FSLY to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $82.48 million, up 39.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.49% lower within the past month. FSLY is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FSLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fastly, Inc. (FSLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.