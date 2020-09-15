Fastly (FSLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fastly (FSLY) closed at $84.08, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud software developer had gained 5.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.49%.

FSLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FSLY is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $74.92 million, up 50.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $299.75 million, which would represent changes of +94.23% and +49.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.8% lower. FSLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

