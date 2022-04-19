Fastly (FSLY) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

Fastly (FSLY) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, FSLY broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

FSLY could be on the verge of another rally after moving 15.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Once investors consider FSLY's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on FSLY for more gains in the near future.

