Fastly (FSLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Fastly (FSLY) closed at $109.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.98%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FSLY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 17, 2021. In that report, analysts expect FSLY to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $82.48 million, up 39.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.49% lower. FSLY is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

