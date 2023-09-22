Fastly (FSLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Fastly (FSLY) closed at $18.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.7% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud software developer had lost 10.57% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Fastly will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $126.65 million, up 16.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.23 per share and revenue of $506.94 million. These totals would mark changes of +61.02% and +17.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fastly. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Fastly currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

