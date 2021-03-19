Fastly (FSLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fastly (FSLY) closed at $70.80, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud software developer had lost 12.31% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FSLY as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FSLY is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 83.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $85.15 million, up 35.32% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.40 per share and revenue of $382.18 million, which would represent changes of -122.22% and +31.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 134.41% lower within the past month. FSLY is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

