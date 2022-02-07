Fastly (FSLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Fastly (FSLY) closed at $26.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud software developer had lost 18.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Fastly will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. On that day, Fastly is projected to report earnings of -$0.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 77.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $93.22 million, up 12.79% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fastly. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.43% higher. Fastly is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

