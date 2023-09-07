Fastly (FSLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Fastly (FSLY) closed the most recent trading day at $23.38, moving -1.6% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud software developer had gained 16.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fastly as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $126.65 million, up 16.72% from the year-ago period.

FSLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.23 per share and revenue of $506.94 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +61.02% and +17.15%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fastly. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Fastly currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.