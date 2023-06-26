Fastly (FSLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Fastly (FSLY) closed at $15.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.55% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud software developer had gained 0.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.01%.

Fastly will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, up 56.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $118.31 million, up 15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

FSLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $501.21 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +59.32% and +15.83%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fastly should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fastly is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

