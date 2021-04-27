Fastly (FSLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Fastly (FSLY) closed at $70.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud software developer had gained 10.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FSLY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.11, down 83.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $85.15 million, up 35.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.40 per share and revenue of $382.18 million, which would represent changes of -122.22% and +31.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FSLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fastly, Inc. (FSLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.