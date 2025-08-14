Fastly (FSLY) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Fastly (FSLY) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, FSLY broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Over the past four weeks, FSLY has gained 6.2%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at FSLY's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 5 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on FSLY for more gains in the near future.

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

