The Fastly CEO Sold Shares. Here's What Actually Moves The Stock

Key Points

Compton sold 29,533 shares in open-market trades across two days, representing a transaction value of approximately $720,000 based on a weighted average price of $24.39 per share.

This sale constituted 2.54% of Compton's direct holding, with post-transaction direct ownership standing at 1,133,895 shares.

The transaction affected only direct holdings; there were no indirect dispositions or derivative securities involved.

Compton retains a direct ownership position of 1,133,895 shares following the transaction, indicating continued significant ownership.

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Charles Lacey Compton III, CEO of Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY), reported the sale of 29,533 shares of Common Stock in multiple open-market transactions on April 16, 2026 and April 17, 2026, for a total transaction value of approximately $720,000, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 29,533 Transaction value $720,313 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,133,895 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$27.85 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($24.39); post-transaction value based on April 17, 2026 market close ($24.56).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Compton's historical trading activity?

Over the past year, Compton has made eight direct sales in the most recent period, with the average size of sell-only trades at approximately 17,631 shares; the current sale of 29,533 shares is above this mean but consistent with prior capacity-driven reductions as direct holdings have declined by 17.67% since January 2026.

Over the past year, Compton has made eight direct sales in the most recent period, with the average size of sell-only trades at approximately 17,631 shares; the current sale of 29,533 shares is above this mean but consistent with prior capacity-driven reductions as direct holdings have declined by 17.67% since January 2026. What is the market context for this disposition?

Fastly shares delivered a one-year total return of 353.82% as of April 17, 2026. and the transaction was executed at a weighted average price of $24.39, with a closing price of $24.56 on April 17, 2026, indicating the sale occurred amid elevated price levels following substantial share appreciation.

Fastly shares delivered a one-year total return of 353.82% as of April 17, 2026. and the transaction was executed at a weighted average price of $24.39, with a closing price of $24.56 on April 17, 2026, indicating the sale occurred amid elevated price levels following substantial share appreciation. Does the transaction signal a change in Compton's overall exposure or strategic alignment?

The reported sale amounts to a modest 2.54% of direct holdings, and Compton maintains 1,133,895 directly held shares post-transaction, indicating ongoing substantial exposure to Fastly equity.

The reported sale amounts to a modest 2.54% of direct holdings, and Compton maintains 1,133,895 directly held shares post-transaction, indicating ongoing substantial exposure to Fastly equity. Are there any structural or derivative elements influencing this sale?

This was a routine open-market sale of directly held shares with no derivative exercise or indirect entity involvement. The sales were executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on August 27, 2025, and a portion of the shares sold were used to satisfy tax obligations tied to the vesting of previously granted RSUs.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 4/24/26) $23.76 Market capitalization $3.61 billion Revenue (TTM) $624.02 million 1-year price change 306.2%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 24th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers an edge cloud platform providing application delivery, compute, security, and streaming solutions, with revenue primarily from usage-based and subscription services.

Operates a programmable infrastructure-as-a-service model, monetizing by enabling customers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Serves enterprise clients across digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel, hospitality, and financial services sectors.

Fastly, Inc. is a technology company specializing in edge cloud infrastructure, enabling rapid, secure delivery of digital content and applications worldwide. The company leverages a scalable, programmable platform to address complex web, application, and security needs for enterprise customers. Its focus on edge computing and integrated security solutions provides a competitive advantage in serving high-performance, latency-sensitive digital businesses.

What this transaction means for investors

Before reading too much into the headline number, look at how these 29,533 shares actually moved. The 11,432 RSU tax shares aren't a CEO making a call — that's a mechanical sell-to-cover triggered by vesting. The remaining 18,101 shares ran through a 10b5-1 plan adopted eight months earlier, well before this year's price run-up, executing on a calendar regardless of what Compton thinks of the stock today. So while $720,000 in selling looks like a signal, very little of it reflects a discretionary decision made in April 2026. Compton still holds more than 1.13 million shares directly — a position that hasn't meaningfully shrunk. For Fastly investors, the metrics that actually move the thesis sit elsewhere: revenue growth re-acceleration, customer concentration risk in the top 10 accounts, and whether trailing-twelve-month free cash flow turns durably positive. A scheduled CEO sale executing on its pre-set calendar isn't on that list.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.