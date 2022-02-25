Fastly, Anaplan: Smaller Software Stocks Have Taken A Beating. Time To Buy?

Our theme of Mid-Cap Software Stocks – which includes software players that have a market cap of between $2 billion and $10 billion, and have grown their revenues by at least 50% over the last two years, has underperformed considerably. The theme remains down by about 24% year-to-date in 2022, following a tough 2021, which saw the theme decline by about 12%. In comparison, the S&P 500 remains down by 9% year-to-date. There are multiple factors driving the decline. Firstly, investors have been rotating out of high-growth, high-multiple stocks to value stocks and real economy sectors as they brace for interest rate hikes and tighter monetary policy. Moreover, the tailwinds that software companies saw from the remote working trend earlier in the pandemic are likely cooling off, with employees returning to the office. Now while large and mega-cap tech names have held up better given their stronger balance sheets and cash flows, mid-cap names have seen intense selling pressure given that many of them remain unprofitable.

So what’s the outlook like for the theme? We think the sell-off is probably overdone and these stocks remain a good bet for the long-term for a couple of reasons. Overall spending on software is likely to remain robust driven by greater digitization of business and also the broader pivot of the software industry into the cloud and to more recurring revenue models. For perspective, Gartner forecasts that enterprise software sales will rise by 11% in 2022, compared to broader IT spending which is only likely to rise by just about 5%. This should help the stocks in our theme, given that they focus on highly specialized software tools. Within our theme, Fastly stock (NYSE:FSLY), a cloud services provider, has been the worst performer, declining by about 48% year-to-date due to its weaker than expected Q4 2021 results and tough guidance for 2022. On the other side, Anaplan stock (NYSE:PLAN), a company that provides cloud-based enterprise planning solutions has been the best performer, declining by just about 2% year-to-date, likely because the stock already saw a sizable correction in late 2021.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] FSLY Return -35% -47% -7% S&P 500 Return -4% -9% 94% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -2% -11% 251%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/22/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

