Fastjet has enough resources to meet needs until June-end

April 7 (Reuters) - South African budget airliner Fastjet Plc FJET.L said on Tuesday it has enough resources to cover its operational needs until June-end, as it announced job cuts and a reduction in salaries in an effort to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the spread of the coronvirus battering travel demand across the globe, the airline said its shuttle and charter business, Federal Airlines, would cut 55% of its full-time workforce and the group's workers have accepted a reduction in salary of up to 30%.

"FedAir has seen a dramatic downturn in forward ticket sales and reservations and the majority of passengers that were booked have deferred their travel into the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first half of 2021," the airliner said.

International tourists from the United States, United Kingdom and European countries, which have been severely hit by the pandemic, form the predominant customer base of FedAir.

The airline said FedAir does not expect significant shuttle or charter bookings for at least the next six months and has terminated a portion of the 14 aircraft fleet which was leased, but retained the four aircraft it owned.

Fastjet, which has been struggling to sell its Zimbabwe operations, again warned that it would not be able to continue as a going concern if it was unable to complete the sale or raise additional capital by June 30.

FedAir operates in the safari reserves and lodges in the Southern Africa region and was bought by Fastjet in October 2018.

