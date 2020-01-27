Fastjet flags going concern doubt again as restructuring plan in jeopardy

Fastjet Plc on Monday warned again that it would not be able to continue as a going concern if the South African low-cost carrier could not carry out its restructuring proposal by the end of March due to a shortage of funds.
