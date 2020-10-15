US Markets
Faster coronavirus recovery could add $9 trillion to global income by 2025-Georgieva

David Lawder Reuters
Rodrigo Campos Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHENG LENG

Speeding up the recovery from the coronavirus recession can add $9 trillion global income by 2025, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday, adding that this depended on strong international cooperation, including on vaccines.

Speaking at a news conference after a meeting of the IMF's steering committee, Georgieva also called on the United States and China to keep up strong economic stimulus that can help boost global recovery.

"If we may make fast progress everywhere, we could speed up the recovery. And we can add almost $9 trillion to global income by 2025, and that in turn could help narrow the income gap between richer and poorer nations," Georgieva said.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Rodrigo Campos)

