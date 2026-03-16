Fastenal's New Georgia Distribution Hub: Will Capacity Fuel Growth?

Fastenal Company FAST continues to strengthen its logistics infrastructure with plans to develop a new Southeast U.S. regional operations and distribution hub in Carrollton, GA. Designed as a primary growth engine for the region, the project is scheduled to break ground on March 24, 2026, at the Old Airport Road Development, with operations expected to begin in spring 2027.



The new facility, which is designed to be larger than Fastenal's current 252,000 square-foot regional distribution center in Atlanta, succeeds on its long-standing distribution operation, AHUB. AHUB or Atlanta hub debuted in 1993 with 50,000 square feet of warehouse space in Atlanta and currently houses a 300-person team, offering distribution, logistics and support services for branches and customer sites throughout the Southeastern United States. FAST aims to continue with its expansion plans in this region over the next five years, as it moves into the larger facility.



Notably, this expansion directly addresses critical capacity needs as Fastenal pursues an ambitious long-term goal of becoming a $15 billion organization. To support an anticipated double-digit increase in net sales for 2026, the hub will incorporate next-generation warehouse technologies, including advanced processing software and enhanced material-handling systems. These innovations are engineered to increase storage density and accelerate order picking, ensuring higher inventory availability and faster service for branches and customer sites across the Southeastern United States.



Beyond improving physical throughput, the relocation represents a strategic investment in human capital. Its proximity to local educational institutions creates a strong talent pipeline to support Fastenal’s planned workforce expansion over the next five years. To support these initiatives, the company plans to raise 2026 capital expenditures to about 3.5% of net sales, prioritizing hub capacity and automation to enhance long-term scalability and operational efficiency. Thus, by scaling infrastructure and integrating advanced technologies, the company aims to better support rising demand and strengthen long-term growth.

Fastenal’s Competitive Position

Fastenal operates in the highly fragmented wholesale distribution market for industrial and construction supplies, competing against both broad-line national distributors and specialized regional players. Its primary competitors include Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL and United Rentals, Inc. URI.



Sterling Infrastructure has delivered strong performance, driven by momentum in its E-Infrastructure and Transportation segments. Disciplined project selection, strategic acquisitions and solid execution have supported revenue and adjusted operating income growth. Adjusted EBITDA rose sharply year over year, with fourth-quarter gross margins reaching record levels on a favorable project mix and improved efficiency.



United Rentals, meanwhile, operates the world’s largest equipment rental fleet, offering construction machinery and specialized solutions in fluid management, power and HVAC and trench safety. The company has expanded beyond traditional rentals with digital fleet tools, onsite services and integrated jobsite solutions, helping contractors optimize equipment use, manage costs and streamline complex projects.

FAST Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies have gained 19.6% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Industrial Services industry but underperforming the broader Industrial Products sector and the S&P 500 Index.



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FAST stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 36.2, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of FAST

FAST’s earnings estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged over the past 60 days. However, the 2027 earnings estimate has increased during the same period. The estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 12.8% and 9.8%, respectively.



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Fastenal currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.