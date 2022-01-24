Fastenal's (NASDAQ:FAST) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.31

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) will increase its dividend on the 2nd of March to US$0.31. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Fastenal's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 116% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 11.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 72% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:FAST Historic Dividend January 24th 2022

Fastenal Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.26 to US$1.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Fastenal has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

Our Thoughts On Fastenal's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Fastenal will make a great income stock. While Fastenal is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Fastenal is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 13 analysts we track are forecasting for Fastenal for free with public analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

