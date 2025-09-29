Fastenal (XTRA:FAS) Price Target Decreased by 30.77% to 38.36

The average one-year price target for Fastenal (XTRA:FAS) has been revised to 38,36 € / share. This is a decrease of 30.77% from the prior estimate of 55,41 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25,96 € to a high of 47,39 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.08% from the latest reported closing price of 40,84 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastenal. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAS is 0.30%, an increase of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 102.92% to 1,091,813K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 45,996K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,616K shares , representing an increase of 50.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAS by 28.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,865K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,122K shares , representing an increase of 50.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAS by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 35,984K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,654K shares , representing an increase of 50.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAS by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 34,851K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,543K shares , representing an increase of 46.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAS by 2.90% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 32,737K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,076K shares , representing an increase of 53.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAS by 22.32% over the last quarter.

