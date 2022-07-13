Markets
FAST

Fastenal Slips As Sales Miss Expectations

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of industrial and construction supplies distributor Fastenal Company (FAST) are falling more than 4% in the morning trade on Wednesday after the company's second-quarter sales missed analysts' view.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $1.779 billion from $1.508 billion a year ago, but missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $1.79 billion.

Net earnings rose to $287.1 million or $0.50 per share in the second quarter, from $239.7 million or $0.42 per share in the same quarter a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $0.50 per share.

FAST, currently at $47.97, has traded in the range of $46.58-$64.75 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAST

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular