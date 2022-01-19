Markets
FAST

Fastenal Rises In Pre-market On Better-than-expected Quarterly Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fastenal Company (FAST), a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, were up more than 3% in the pre-market on Wednesday after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Net earnings in the fourth quarter increased to $231.2 million or $0.40 per share from $196.1 million or $0.34 per share in the same quarter a year ago. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.38 per share.

Net sales for the quarter jumped 12.8% year-over-year to $1.532 billion. The consensus estimate was for $1.51 billion.

Fastenal stock closed Tuesday's trading at $58.39, down 1.37%. It is currently at $59.35, up 1.64%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAST

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular