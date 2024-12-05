Fastenal reports November net sales down 1.5% to $590.76M

Fastenal (FAST) reported November net sales were down 1.5% from last year to $590.755M and that daily sales were up 3.4% to $29.538M. There was one less business day in the month in 2024 compared to 2023, the company noted.
