Fastenal (FAST) to Post Q1 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

Fastenal Company FAST is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 13, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.1% and 1.7% as well as increased 17.6% and 12.8% from the year-ago figures, respectively. Fastenal’s earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last four quarters, with the average being 3.3%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has been unchanged at 44 cents over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates 18.9% growth from the year-ago level. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.68 billion, suggesting an 18.4% increase from the year-ago reported figure of $1.42 billion.

Key Factors to Note

Sales: This national wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies is likely to have witnessed higher comps on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter, given increased manufacturing and non-residential construction demand.



If we go by the latest monthly sales report, February average daily sales or ADS grew 21.3% to $26.5 million from 14.9% growth registered in January 2022 and 1.5% in the year-ago period. The company has been navigating well through issues like price inflation, supply chain challenges and shortage of labor. It has been gaining from all product categories, end markets and customers.



In terms of end markets/products/customers in February and January, manufacturing sales improved 25.8% and 20.8% from the respective year-ago months. Non-residential construction grew 19.5% and 12.9% for February and January 2022, respectively. Fastener sales were up 28% in February (versus a 20.9% increase in January). Safety sales increased 18.8% in February versus 12.9% growth in January. In terms of customer channel, national accounts were up 26% year over year in February (versus up 19% in January), while non-national accounts grew 16% (versus up 10% in January 2022).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s overall daily sales is pegged at $26.7 million, which indicates an increase from $24.7 million sequentially and $22.5 million a year ago.



Margins: Inflationary pressures have been a cause of concern. The company highlighted the fact that it has been experiencing significant material cost inflation, particularly for steel, fuel and transportation. The company has been experiencing the adverse effects of tightening global and domestic supply chains.



Yet, Fastenal has been successfully raising prices to offset inflationary pressures. The company has been undertaking additional steps to counter cost pressure and incremental tariffs, which are expected to reflect on the bottom line.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Fastenal this time around. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. That is absolutely the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +2.94%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Fastenal carries a Zacks Rank #3.



