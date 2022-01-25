Fastenal (FAST) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as low as $55.02 per share. Fastenal Co. shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FAST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FAST's low point in its 52 week range is $43.37 per share, with $64.7465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.30. The FAST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

