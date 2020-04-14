Markets
FAST

Fastenal (FAST) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.90, changing hands as high as $35.17 per share. Fastenal Co. shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FAST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Fastenal Co. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FAST's low point in its 52 week range is $26.715 per share, with $39.305 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.61. The FAST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAST

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular