Fastenal (FAST) Set to Act as NHL's Official MRO Partner

Fastenal Company FAST has inked a multi-year global partnership deal with the National Hockey League (“NHL”) to provide an efficient and reliable Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supply chain for ice rinks across North America through the 2023-24 time period.

Fastenal’s Services to NHL

Per the deal, Fastenal will help NHL maintain a safe environment with a variety of MRO supply needs including PPE (personal protective equipment), sanitizer and cleaning products. Its inventory management and procurement expertise will also benefit the entire hockey ecosystem including NHL clubs and facilities, as well as community rinks.



Within NHL clubs and facilities, the partnership will implement a standardized equipment program and optimize operations by accessing process improvement tools to simplify procurement, control spending, as well as visualize inventory.



At community rinks, Fastenal’s nationwide network will help the 4,800-plus facilities to navigate the challenges of the aging infrastructure and rising operating costs to keep ice hockey sustainable as well as rink operations cost effective.

Diversified Business to Drive Growth

Fastenal is a national wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies. With this partnership, Fastenal will now be seen at future NHL tentpole events like corner in-ice advertising positions and in-arena branding at the NHL Winter Classic, NHL All-Star Weekend, NHL Global Series and NHL Stadium Series.



Over the last several quarters, the company has been benefiting from Onsite location and industrial vending solutions. In fact, industrial vending is one of the primary growth drivers of Fastenal, and has the potential to significantly increase sales as well as profits.



Meanwhile, its diverse range of products helps it gain competitive advantage over peers. For the second quarter, revenues grew 10.3% year over year owing to increased demand for PPE products. Daily sales improved 10.3%, higher than 2.8% and 7.9% increase registered in first-quarter 2020 and second-quarter 2019, respectively.



Particularly, sales of safety products (accounting for 34% of second-quarter sales) grew 116.3% on a daily basis. The government business was also up 266.7% year over year on a daily basis. Moreover, sales to healthcare organizations more than quadrupled during the quarter.



The global MRO industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.13% during 2019-2025, driven by growing digitization and business efficiency.







Shares of the company have gained 24% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 22.2% rally. Fastenal’s aggressive investments to boost onsite locations, vending machines count and the e-commerce business are driving growth. Moreover, the growth trends in the MRO industry will boost Fastenal’s business in the future.

