Fastenal (FAST) Rewards Investors With 11% Dividend Increase

Fastenal Company FAST announced an 11.4% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 39 cents per share from 35 cents paid out last year.



This national wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies will pay out its quarterly dividend on Feb 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Feb 1. The stock gained 0.4% in the after-hours trading session on Jan 17.



Since 1991, Fastenal has been paying annual dividends regularly. Also, it paid special one-time dividends in 2023, 2020, 2012 and 2008. On Nov 20, 2023, the company unveiled a special one-time dividend of 38 cents per share, to be paid in cash on Dec 20 to shareholders of record as of Dec 6.



FAST currently has a dividend payout ratio of 70% and a dividend yield of 2.2%, based on the closing share price of $63.38 on Jan 17, 2024.



With the recent move, FAST is maintaining its commitment to increase stockholders’ returns regularly. This move reflects the company’s sound and stable financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders amid industry-wide challenges.

What’s Driving the Company?

Fastenal has been consistently sharing its cash flows with shareholders and maintaining a robust financial position. It ended third-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $297.5 million versus $230.1 million at 2022-end.



Solid cash flow enabled FAST to lower debt in the quarter. Total debt was $260 million at the end of third-quarter 2023 or 7% of total capital. This compares to $575 million or 14.9% of total capital, in the year-ago period.



The company’s financial strength, access to low-cost capital and ability to generate cash flow provide confidence to stakeholders. Investors always prefer a return-generating stock. A high-dividend-yielding stock is much coveted. It goes without saying that stockholders are always on the lookout for companies with a track record of consistent and incremental dividend payments.



Shares of the company have jumped 31.5% in the past year versus the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry’s 10.6% growth. Earnings estimates for 2024 reflect 5.8% year-over-year growth. The trend is likely to continue, given its solid cost-control measures, combative investment to increase Onsite locations and focus on e-commerce business.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Fastenal carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are:



GMS Inc. GMS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. GMS’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, met on one occasion and missed on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 3.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GMS’ fiscal 2024 EPS estimates have increased to $8.27 from $8.22 over the past 30 days.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCO’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 10.6% and 15.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported levels.



The Gap, Inc. GPS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 137.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ fiscal 2024 sales implies an improvement of 0.9% from the year-ago reported level. The consensus estimate for EPS indicates a decline of 0.7% from the year-ago actuals.

