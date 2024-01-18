Fastenal (FAST) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Fastenal (FAST) reported revenue of $1.76 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +2.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fastenal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Business days : 62 Days versus the five-analyst average estimate of 62 Days.

: 62 Days versus the five-analyst average estimate of 62 Days. Daily sales : $28.40 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.25.

: $28.40 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.25. Number of in-market locations : 3,419 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,417.

: 3,419 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,417. Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend installations : 113,138 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 111,505.

: 113,138 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 111,505. Number of active Onsite locations : 1,822 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,829.

: 1,822 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,829. Number of branch locations : 1,597 compared to the 1,591 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,597 compared to the 1,591 average estimate based on two analysts. Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend signings: 5,462 compared to the 5,791 average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Fastenal have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.