Fastenal (FAST) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Shares Rise

Fastenal Company FAST ended 2021 on a solid note. The company’s earnings and revenues not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved on a year-over-year basis, given strong demand for manufacturing and construction equipment and supplies along with higher pricing.



Its shares jumped more than 3.4% in the pre-market trading session on Jan 19, after it reported the results.

Earnings & Sales in Detail

The company reported earnings of 40 cents per share, which topped the consensus mark of 37 cents by 8.1% and grew 17.6% from the year-ago period.



Net sales totaled $1,531.8 million, beating the consensus mark of $1,507 million by 1.6% and increasing 12.8% from the year-ago figure of $1,358 million.



It reported daily sales of $24.7 million, reflecting an increase of 14.6% year over year. On a monthly basis, daily sales improved 16.5%, 13.2% and 14.1% in December, November and October, respectively, year over year.



Daily sales of Fastener products (mainly used for industrial production and accounting for approximately 33.5% of fourth-quarter sales) rose 24.2% year over year, backed by higher manufacturing and construction demand as well as increased pricing. Sales of safety products (accounting for 21.4% of fourth-quarter sales) grew 3.5% on a daily basis. The upside was mainly driven by solid growth and higher pricing for traditional manufacturing and construction clients. Sales of the remaining products (accounting for 45.1% of fourth-quarter sales) grew 12.8% year over year.

Vending Trends & Other Growth Drivers

Fastenal signed 274 new Onsite locations during 2021. As of Dec 31, 2021, the company had 1,416 active sites, up 11.9% from the year-ago period. Daily sales through Onsite locations (excluding sales transferred from branches to new Onsites) increased more than 20% from a year ago.



The company continues to expect 375-400 annual Onsite signings in 2022.



Daily sales through weighted FMI devices grew 47.7% for the fourth quarter and represented 35.1% of net sales.



Daily sales to national account customers (representing 57.8% of total quarterly revenues) increased 19.9% on a year-over-year basis for fourth-quarter 2021. Daily sales to non-national account customers (which include government customers and represent 42.2% of total quarterly revenues) rose 7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Margins

Gross margin of 46.5% for the quarter improved 90 basis points or bps from the prior-year period. The improvement was driven by higher product margin related to safety products and overhead absorption/organizational cost leverage.



Also, operating margin improved 10 bps to 19.6% from the year-ago figure of 19.5%.

2021 Highlights

Net sales came in at $6,010.9 million, up 6.4% from the 2020 level. Earnings of $1.60 per share advanced 7.4% from 2020. Gross margin of 46.2% expanded 70 bps year over year.

Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $236.2 million as of Dec 31, 2021, slightly down from $245.7 million on Dec 31, 2020. Long-term debt at quarter-end was $330 million, down from $365 million at 2020-end.



For 2021, cash provided by operating activities totaled $770.1 million compared with $1,101.8 million in the year-ago period.

