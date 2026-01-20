Fastenal (FAST) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Fastenal (FAST) reported revenue of $2.03 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Business days : 63.00 Days versus the five-analyst average estimate of 63.00 Days.

: 63.00 Days versus the five-analyst average estimate of 63.00 Days. Daily sales : $32.20 compared to the $32.39 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $32.20 compared to the $32.39 average estimate based on three analysts. Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend signings (MEUs) : 5,966 compared to the 6,198 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5,966 compared to the 6,198 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of branch locations : 1,595 compared to the 1,597 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,595 compared to the 1,597 average estimate based on two analysts. Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend installations (MEUs; end of period): 136,638 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 137,462.

Here is how Fastenal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Fastenal have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

