Fastenal (FAST) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Fastenal (FAST) reported $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion, representing a surprise of -0.11%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fastenal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Business days : 64 Days compared to the 64 Days average estimate based on six analysts.

: 64 Days compared to the 64 Days average estimate based on six analysts. Daily sales : $29.40 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.35.

: $29.40 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.35. Number of in-market locations : 3363 versus 3348.48 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3363 versus 3348.48 estimated by three analysts on average. Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend installations : 107115 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 107323.1.

: 107115 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 107323.1. Number of active Onsite locations : 1728 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1710.48.

: 1728 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1710.48. Number of branch locations : 1635 versus 1634.25 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1635 versus 1634.25 estimated by two analysts on average. Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend signings: 6794 compared to the 5814.07 average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Fastenal have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

