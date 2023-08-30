Fastenal (FAST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fastenal (FAST) closed at $57.78, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of industrial and construction fasteners had lost 1.37% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.35% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fastenal as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Fastenal is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.85 billion, up 2.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $7.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.76% and +5.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fastenal. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Fastenal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Fastenal is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.53.

Also, we should mention that FAST has a PEG ratio of 3.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.