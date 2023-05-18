Fastenal (FAST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fastenal (FAST) closed at $55.24, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.73%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of industrial and construction fasteners had gained 0.39% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.76% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Fastenal will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.89 billion, up 6.28% from the year-ago period.

FAST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $7.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.76% and +5.36%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fastenal should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.02% higher. Fastenal is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Fastenal currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.94, which means Fastenal is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that FAST currently has a PEG ratio of 3.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Fastenal Company (FAST)

