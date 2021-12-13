Fastenal (FAST) on Safest Firms List, Hits 52-Week High

Fastenal Company FAST crafted a new 52-week high of $64.18 on Dec 10, 2021. The stock pulled back to end the trading session at $64.10. The surge was probably after Fastenal was named as one of America's Safest Companies by EHS Today.

Fastenal has been considered for an America's Safest Companies award. Just more than 250 companies have been under the radar of EHS Today for this recognition since 2002. Fastenal recently joined the group, being among the 10 new joiners.



For this recognition, organizations must demonstrate excellence in many aspects like support from leadership and management for EHS efforts, employee involvement in the EHS process, innovative solutions to safety challenges, comprehensive training programs, evidence that prevention of incidents is the cornerstone of the safety process, good communication about the value of safety, a way to substantiate the benefits of the safety process, and injury and illness rates lower than the average for their industries.



In this regard, Dave Olson, Fastenal's EHS & Sustainability Director, said, “As a people-centered organization and a partner in our customers' daily operations, we believe safety is a core value.” He further added, "We're striving to be a beacon for workplace health and safety throughout the world."

In fact, Fastenal has gained 31.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry’s 51.9% rally. Although shares have underperformed the industry, earnings estimates for 2021 and 2022 have trended 0.6% and 1.2% upward over the past 30 days. This depicts analysts’ optimism over the company’s prospects.



Fastenal has been witnessing strong demand for manufacturing and construction equipment as well as supplies and an uptick in sales of certain COVID-related products. The company's greater focus on virtual platforms to boost customers’ engagement also bodes well. Yet, slower growth or contraction in sales of certain COVID-related products in a few end markets limits growth. Also, product pricing affected net sales by 230-260 basis points (bps) for the third quarter. It continues to experience pressure related to product and transportation cost inflation.

Fastenal currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

