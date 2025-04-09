FASTENAL Earnings Preview: Recent $FAST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FASTENAL ($FAST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,989,284,947 and earnings of $0.53 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FAST stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
FASTENAL Insider Trading Activity
FASTENAL insiders have traded $FAST stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLDEN LEWIS (Chief Financial Officer/EVP) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 139,728 shares for an estimated $10,856,957.
- WILLIAM JOSEPH DRAZKOWSKI (EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,668 shares for an estimated $2,694,533.
- DANIEL L FLORNESS (CEO) sold 31,818 shares for an estimated $2,688,690
- NICHOLAS J LUNDQUIST has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,020 shares for an estimated $2,444,108.
- CHARLES S. MILLER (SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,480 shares for an estimated $1,970,393.
- REYNE K WISECUP sold 21,818 shares for an estimated $1,713,882
- JOHN LEWIS SODERBERG (SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,636 shares for an estimated $1,625,559.
- JAMES C JANSEN (Executive Vice President) sold 19,564 shares for an estimated $1,625,279
- SHERYL ANN LISOWSKI (CAO/CONTROLLER/TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,567 shares for an estimated $1,534,870.
- RITA J. HEISE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,888 shares for an estimated $845,692.
- DANIEL L. JOHNSON sold 8,474 shares for an estimated $706,396
- DONNALEE KATHLEEN PAPENFUSS (EVP-Strategy and Communication) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,462 shares for an estimated $374,469.
- ANTHONY PAUL BROERSMA (EVP-OPERATIONS) sold 680 shares for an estimated $52,944
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
FASTENAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 489 institutional investors add shares of FASTENAL stock to their portfolio, and 519 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 1,674,628 shares (+8541.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,867,401
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 1,593,573 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,593,834
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,590,876 shares (+75.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,399,893
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,547,319 shares (+100.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,267,709
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 1,356,338 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,534,265
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,110,445 shares (+301.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,852,099
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,108,556 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,716,261
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
FASTENAL Government Contracts
We have seen $10,440,242 of award payments to $FAST over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS DELIVERY ORDER IS TO PROCURE CONSUMABLE SUPPLIES AND SHOP OPERATING MATERIALS VENDED VIA POINT-OF-USE ...: $7,850,000
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE CONSUMABLE SUPPLIES AND SHOP OPERATING MATERIALS, IN ACCORDANCE ...: $600,000
- TYPE I - VMI HARDWARE: $540,469
- 36 LRS VM AND FARM VEHICLE WORKING STOCK: $312,784
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE CONSUMABLE SUPPLIES AND SHOP OPERATING MATERIALS, IN ACCORDANCE ...: $300,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
FASTENAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FAST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025
- HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 12/11/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for FASTENAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FAST forecast page.
FASTENAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FAST recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $FAST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christopher Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $76.0 on 10/14/2024
- Chris Dankert from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $72.0 on 10/14/2024
- Brian Butler from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $86.0 on 10/14/2024
- David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $80.0 on 10/14/2024
- Tommy Moll from Stephens set a target price of $75.0 on 10/14/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.