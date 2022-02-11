Fastenal Company's stock is down 6.3%, but insiders still have about US$39k in profit after buying earlier this year

Insiders who purchased Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 6.3% decline over the past week. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$471k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$510k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Fastenal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Michael Ancius made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$206k worth of shares at a price of US$46.00 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$52.85. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$471k for 9.65k shares. On the other hand they divested 458.00 shares, for US$27k. Overall, Fastenal insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FAST Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

Fastenal is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at Fastenal Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Fastenal insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Michael Ancius shelled out US$42k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Fastenal Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Fastenal insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$106m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fastenal Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Fastenal insiders think the business has merit. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.