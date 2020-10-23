Dividends
FAST

Fastenal Company (FAST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 26, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Fastenal Company (FAST) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FAST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FAST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.09, the dividend yield is 2.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAST was $44.09, representing a -11.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.86 and a 65.04% increase over the 52 week low of $26.72.

FAST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW). FAST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports FAST's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.59%, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FAST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAST

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular