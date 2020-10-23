Fastenal Company (FAST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 26, 2020

Fastenal Company (FAST) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FAST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FAST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.09, the dividend yield is 2.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAST was $44.09, representing a -11.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.86 and a 65.04% increase over the 52 week low of $26.72.

FAST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW). FAST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports FAST's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.59%, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

