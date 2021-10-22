Fastenal Company (FAST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 25, 2021

Fastenal Company (FAST) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FAST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FAST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.1, the dividend yield is 2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAST was $56.1, representing a -0.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.59 and a 31.78% increase over the 52 week low of $42.57.

FAST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55. Zacks Investment Research reports FAST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.2%, compared to an industry average of 28.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fast Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FAST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FAST as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE)

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QQQE with an increase of 9.58% over the last 100 days. IYM has the highest percent weighting of FAST at 4.41%.

