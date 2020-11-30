Dividends
Fastenal Company (FAST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Fastenal Company (FAST) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FAST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.58, the dividend yield is 3.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAST was $48.58, representing a -2.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.86 and a 81.85% increase over the 52 week low of $26.72.

FAST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW). FAST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports FAST's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.46%, compared to an industry average of 13%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FAST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

