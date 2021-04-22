Fastenal Company (FAST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 23, 2021

Fastenal Company (FAST) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FAST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $52.06, the dividend yield is 2.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAST was $52.06, representing a -0.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.12 and a 51.36% increase over the 52 week low of $34.40.

FAST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW). FAST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.51. Zacks Investment Research reports FAST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.23%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FAST Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FAST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FAST as a top-10 holding:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QQQE with an increase of 13.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FAST at 1.06%.

