News & Insights

Markets
FAST

Fastenal Co. Rises On Upbeat Q3 Results

October 12, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fastenal Company (FAST), a distributer of industrial and construction supplies, are rising more than 5% Thursday morning after reporting third-quarter earnings above the Street view.

Net earnings in the third quarter increased to $295.5 million or $0.52 per share from $284.6 million or $0.50 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.50 per share.

Sales for the quarter increased to $1.846 billion from $1.802 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.85 billion.

FAST is at $59.13 currently. It has traded in the range of $43.73 - $59.43 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.