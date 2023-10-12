Fastenal Co. Reveals Increase In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $295.5 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $284.6 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $1.85 billion from $1.80 billion last year.

Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $295.5 Mln. vs. $284.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q3): $1.85 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.

